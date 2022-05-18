Honda Returns to Formula 1 - But Not How You Think

Honda and Formula One have a complicated love story. Now they are together, breaking up later, and when you think everything is over, they are a "couple" again.
However, this is not a toxic relationship because Honda is an essential contributor to the rich history of Formula 1. They had one of the most dominant periods of the sport in the '80s, winning four championships with McLaren drivers: three with Ayrton Senna (1988, 1990, 1991) and one with Alain Prost (1989).
Plus, we can't forget about the 1988 season, considered by many the most dominant season in F1 history. In that year, the McLaren-Honda team won 15 out of 16 races (and they would have won all of them if it wasn't for that problematic Italian Grand Prix) being miles away from the competition.
Honda will return as the official title sponsor for the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix this year. With Honda owning the Suzuka Circuit and their desire to stay connected with the world of Formula 1, it seems like a logical move.
Don't forget that Max Verstappen won the Drivers' Championship with a Honda engine last year because the Japanese manufacturer was making engines for Red Bull and Alpha Tauri. Even now, Honda is still in F1 but more undercover than before.
The Japanese automaker agreed to a deal with Red Bull and Alpha Tauri teams for them to continue using Honda engines. However, the managers from Milton Keynes would rebrand them under the new Red Bull Powertrains division.
However, an original plan for Red Bull to take over the maintenance and production of the engines in Milton Keynes was revised – with Honda instead agreeing to continue work from its Japanese facilities. The fact that Honda wants to be the title sponsor for the Japanese GP confirms some speculation that they may want to make a return in the near future.
The Grand Prix will be held at the legendary Suzuka Circuit at the beginning of October.
Plus, we can't forget about the 1988 season, considered by many the most dominant season in F1 history. In that year, the McLaren-Honda team won 15 out of 16 races (and they would have won all of them if it wasn't for that problematic Italian Grand Prix) being miles away from the competition.
Honda will return as the official title sponsor for the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix this year. With Honda owning the Suzuka Circuit and their desire to stay connected with the world of Formula 1, it seems like a logical move.
Don't forget that Max Verstappen won the Drivers' Championship with a Honda engine last year because the Japanese manufacturer was making engines for Red Bull and Alpha Tauri. Even now, Honda is still in F1 but more undercover than before.
The Japanese automaker agreed to a deal with Red Bull and Alpha Tauri teams for them to continue using Honda engines. However, the managers from Milton Keynes would rebrand them under the new Red Bull Powertrains division.
However, an original plan for Red Bull to take over the maintenance and production of the engines in Milton Keynes was revised – with Honda instead agreeing to continue work from its Japanese facilities. The fact that Honda wants to be the title sponsor for the Japanese GP confirms some speculation that they may want to make a return in the near future.
The Grand Prix will be held at the legendary Suzuka Circuit at the beginning of October.