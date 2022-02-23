Racing Sim Assetto Corsa Competizione Finally Arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Italian developer Kunos Simulazioni has finally brought the critically-acclaimed Assetto Corsa Competizione to next-generation consoles. Although the term might seem a bit forced, both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 are still very hard to come by (unless you’re willing to pay extra and get one from scalpers).
However, if you’re the lucky owner of either of the two gaming consoles, you can delight yourself with one of the best racing car games, Assetto Corsa Competizione. As the official game of the GT World Challenge, Assetto Corsa Competizione promises to set the gold standard for sim racing on consoles, at least until Gran Turismo 7 comes out next month.
In Assetto Corsa Competizione, players get to compete across 11 GT3 championship tracks, each very accurately mapped with Laser-Scan technology for unparalleled realism. Expect many aspects of the game to recreate their real-life counterparts through specific technologies, such as photorealistic weather conditions, dynamic night races, motion capture animation, and multi-channel audio sampling.
Obviously, the main improvement over the last-gen console version is support for 4K/60FPS. However, the team at Kunos Simulazioni has also added the recently released BMW M4 GT3 on top of the existing vehicle roster, which brings the number of licensed cars to 25.
The game features single and multiplayer modes like Sprint, Endurance, and the 24 Hours of Spa race, whilst Assetto Corsa Competizione’s solo experience offers Career, Championship, and Free Play modes.
Furthermore, competitive players can now test their driving skills against up to 30 players thanks to the increased next-gen grid numbers, whilst the multiplayer experience can be completely tailored thanks to the fair-play ranking system, solid matchmaking, regular challenges, and real-time online leaderboards.
Assetto Corsa Competizione is available today worldwide for PlayStation 5 and Xbox One X/S in digital formats, with the physical version coming on February 24. Last but not least, those who order the physical retail Day One Edition will receive the 2020 GT WORLD CHALLENGE PACK DLC, which includes:
More importantly, players who already own Assetto Corsa Competizione on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One can upgrade for free to the next-gen version.
- Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari - Imola
- Two cars: Ferrari 488 GT3 EVO 2020 and Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO (2020)
- 60+ additional car liveries
- 2020 Pirelli "DHE" Tire Model
- 2020 GT WORLD CHALLENGE SEASON BOP
