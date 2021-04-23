Assetto Corsa Competizione British GT Pack DLC to Launch on Consoles Next Week

Assetto Corsa Competizione British GT Pack DLC that landed on PCs back in February is now ready to make its official debut on consoles as soon as the next week.
An official announcement published on Twitter reveals that the debut on PlayStation and Xbox consoles would happen on April 28, despite the official website still pointing to a projected launch in the winter of 2021.
Just like on PCs, the new DLC will include three new circuits, namely Donington Park, Oulton Park, and Snetterton. These three will join the existing lineup that includes Brands Hatch, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, and Silverstone, therefore bringing the British GT Championship circuits count to six.
Assetto Corsa Competizione British GT Pack DLC also comes with a dedicated Championship season and includes no less than 40 new liveries, all of them already available for PC gamers.
Worth knowing, however, is that new GT4 cars aren’t available for everybody, as the official description of the DLC reveals.
“The British GT season is accessible for all players of Assetto Corsa Competizione with base content, and with the corresponding game update (v1.7), all players can now enjoy mixed-class races under the British GT season selection. The three new British tracks and the ability to select GT4 cars is exclusive to owning the BRITISH GT Pack and the GT4 European Series DLC, respectively. However, players who do not yet own the GT4 European Series and the BRITISH GT DLC packs can still enjoy mixed-class races on all base content tracks and race with GT4 opponents on the same track.”
Pricing information about the new DLC isn’t yet available and will most likely be shared next week when the buy links also go live. The PC version, however, can be had for $12.99 and is already available for gamers who purchased the base game Assetto Corsa Competizione on Steam.
