Assetto Corsa Competizione Update Released With New Liveries, Welcome Bug Fixes

Assetto Corsa Competizione has recently been offered as a free-to-play title on Steam as part of a limited-time campaign, and if you enjoyed the game and decided to buy it, there’s more good news for you. 1 photo



As far as fixes are concerned, there are plenty of them, including several concerning the physics available in the game.



For example, the developer team says they fixed the fuel load test when BOP limited fuel cell was actually higher than the regular one while also introducing additional tweaks for thermal characteristics. In other words, Assetto Corsa Competizione got additional tire fine-tuning that should further polish the performance of the wet tire compound.



The new update also includes balancing tweaks for a series of cars, including the BMW M6 GT3 at EU D and the Porsche Cayman GT4 CS at EU C. Needless to say, it isn’t a massive update but one that introduces additional polishing helping to make Assetto Corsa Competizione even better than it currently is.



In the meantime, there’s more good news for all Assetto Corsa fans.



Digital Bros has recently confirmed that a second iteration of the game is already on its way, though according to an official document, it wouldn’t land earlier than 2024. So better said, we’re still some three years away from the moment



