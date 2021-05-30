Assetto Corsa 2 Launch Date Officially Revealed

Everybody knew that a new Assetto Corsa was coming, but nobody could tell precisely when, especially since no official word was shared on the launch date.
But as it turns out, the one to spill the beans on the whole thing is none other than Digital Bros, the parent company owning 505 Games and Kunos Simulazioni.
In a report published on its website, Digital Bros shared some valuable information on the future of Assetto Corsa, including when the next iteration of the game is supposed to land.
First of all, the company claims Assetto Corsa is currently the world’s number one racing simulator, as it sold over 12 million copies, while the revenue exceeded €66 million ($80.4 million). And it’s all thanks to the level of simulation quality and the “outstanding level of detail with circuit laser scan technology,” the company says in the report.
So given that the first Assetto Corsa has been so successful, Digital Bros is super-committed to providing the world with a second iteration that’s at least as great as the original release.
The company says the second version of Assetto Corsa is already in development, with the launch planned for 2024. No further specifics have been provided, but right now, Digital Bros says it’s working around the clock on finalizing the development of the Assetto Corsa mobile version.
In other words, Assetto Corsa is making its way to iPhone and Android, with the official launch to take place in the summer of this year. So we’re only a few weeks away from the moment Assetto Corsa will land on mobile devices, with more information to probably be shared closer to the launch date.
As for the debut of Assetto Corsa 2, the company hasn’t shared whether the 2024 ETA concerns a specific platform, but there’s a chance the new racing sim will be offered on both PC and console, including the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.
