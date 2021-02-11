Assetto Corsa Competizione for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X Officially Confirmed

A new Assetto Corsa Competizione version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is coming later this year, with more specifics to be shared closer to launch.
An official press release published this week reveals the debut specifically aimed at new-gen consoles will definitely take place in 2021, and while no other information was shared, we’re pretty sure the whole thing will happen in the fourth quarter.
Assetto Corsa launched nearly eight years ago, with the first early access build going live on Steam back in 2013. The game eventually landed on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in August 2016, and now Digital Bros’ target appears to be an early release on new-gen consoles to avoid being late to the party.
Gran Turismo 7, one of the most anticipated releases in the sim racing world, is also expected to launch later this year on PlayStation 5.
Digital Bros briefly confirmed Assetto Corsa Competizione's launch on the PS5 and Xbox Series X in a press release published earlier this week to announce record game sales.
“In August 2016, Digital Bros subsidiary, publisher 505 Games, released the game on PS4 and Xbox One and Assetto Corsa reached an entirely new console audience. The studio was purchased by Digital Bros in 2017. The franchise’s exponential growth has continued, with the release of Assetto Corsa Competizione on Xbox One and PS4 in 2020, with the game coming to next gen consoles later this year,” the company said in the announcement (embedded in full below – the emphasis is ours).
It's not a secret that Assetto Corsa's arrival on consoles has been more of a bumpy ride at first. Launching on the PS5 and the new Xbox is supposed to improve the gameplay experience substantially, thus taking advantage of all the hardware upgrades available on the new-gen devices.
