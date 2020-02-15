Watch a BMW M4 GT4 Being Chased Like an Impala by an AMG GT4 in Assetto Corsa

If you’ve never played Assetto Corsa, you really should because despite the fact that this game launched back in December 2014, it continues to be one of the best racing simulators ever.
And living proof is none other than the video you see here and which shows the cat and mouse play between a BMW M4 GT4 and a Mercedes-AMG GT4 on the Bathurst.
The one-minute video, which was published on reddit a few days ago by the AMG GT4 player, shows the BMW M4 GT4 being chased for nearly one minute before the Mercedes manages to pass on the inside.
It’s certainly a fascinating duel that looks way too real, especially given the onboard camera is used during a night race. And if it weren’t for the phone recording (because, yes, the footage is actually a phone recording of the game on a larger screen), many wouldn’t even know the race is actually a game.
The Mercedes-AMG GT4 itself is a beast, there’s no doubt about that, and while the skills of the gamer in the video helped him pass the BMW, the car’s specs also play a key role overall.
The real version of the AMG GT4, the one which was announced at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, comes with a choice of three engines, namely a 3.0-liter unit for the GT 43 and GT 53, a 4.0-liter V8 version for the GT 63, GT 63S, and GT 73, and a 4.0-liter biturbo PHEV for the GT 73 PHEV.
The GT 63S is the one that’s truly impressive, as its engine develops nearly 640 horsepower and allows for a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration in no more, no less than 3.2 seconds. The maximum speed is 315 km/h (196 mph). The same engine is also used on the GT 63, but without the S treatment it produces “only” 585 horsepower for a maximum speed of 311 km km/h.
