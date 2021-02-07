Genius Recreates Need for Speed Trailer Using Real-Life Footage

Need for Speed Heat is currently the latest installment of the popular Electronic Arts game, and it goes without saying it has millions of users all over the world.
Launched in November 2019, NFS Heat has been received with mixed reactions by gamers out there, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that people stopped playing it.
It may not be a simulation game like Assetto Corsa or Gran Turismo, but it certainly has the pure Need for Speed feel that gamers expect such a title to come with.
One Need for Speed Heat player has decided to do something that required months of work: they recreated the original launch trailer published by Electronic Arts in August 2019, all using nothing but real-life footage and videos they recorded.
In other words, the video you see embedded below might look like a Need for Speed trailer, but it’s not. It’s just a clip created by someone with the right video editing skills, all while paying impressive attention even to the smallest details.
Now, before you rush to the comments section to say this isn’t an actual replica of the trailer, let’s set things straight: the purpose of this project wasn’t necessarily to serve as a 100 percent accurately copy of EA’s video, but to provide us with a glimpse into the thrilling race experience offered by Need for Speed on PCs and consoles using real-time footage.
There are things that could be improved, there’s no doubt about that, but the creator of the video themselves said they spent months to make everything look just the way it looks today. And honestly, this clip really isn’t getting the love it deserves, especially because some scenes look just like they’ve been recorded in a video game.
We’ve embedded both the original Need for Speed Heat launch trailer and the video based on real-life footage below, and of course, make sure you watch both with your headphones on for the full experience.
