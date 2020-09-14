Aston Martin AMR-C01 Is a Racing Sim That's More Expensive Than a 2020 GT500!

The worldwide lockdown from 2020 has taught us many lessons – and one of the most important for those with lots of money and free time is that you can never have enough gadgets to play with. Many companies have taken upon themselves to resolve the issue, with Aston Martin being one of them. Albeit, the UK carmaker does cater to a specific kind of niche client – the one with racing DNA in the blood.
What do you do when you’re at home for extended periods of time and cannot socialize – if you’re a car aficionado you are more likely to take up the mantle of a tame racing driver, right? Not the specific one that’s been made famous by a certain TV show, even though we can still associate the two entertainment products based on their country of origin.
Aston Martin and its partner, Curv Racing Simulators, have created something that can only be described as a luxurious eSports racing simulator experience. One that costs no less than £57,500 (not including taxes!). The figure translates to a little over $74k at the current exchange rates, and you could buy a high-performance car for that kind of money.
And we mean a real car, by that – namely a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, which actually kicks off at $72,900. The high-performance American sports car is not on par with the Aston Martin level of luxury, but it can certainly hold on to its own in terms of racing prowess, thanks to the 760 hp hidden under the hood (and the extensive Ford Performance enhancements, naturally).
Back to the Aston Martin AMR-C01, the racing simulator has been announced as the first in a line of products created in partnership with a British technology company, Curv Racing Simulators. It has Aston Martin styling and Curv engineering, with the luxurious eSports assembly being manufactured with a lightweight carbon fiber monocoque designed to emulate a real-car experience.
On the same line of thought, the seating position has been inspired by the new Aston Martin Valkyrie monster, while the company behind the assembly process (Curv) is being led by Darren Turner, Aston Martin works driver and Formula One simulator specialist.
The AMR-C01 will be limited to just 150 units, with those shelling out at least £57,500 eagerly awaiting delivery of the high-performance racing simulator machine (which also includes Assetto Corsa software) during the year’s fourth quarter.
