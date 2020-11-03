BMW M4 GT4 Gets Ready for Fourth Racing Season with Psychedelic Wraps

Back in 2017, at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, the mighty BMW M4 GT4 made its debut. Since then, the Bavarian racer has been a constant presence on the tracks of the world, so it was only natural for it to be treated to some goodies before its fourth racing season starts.
And by goodies we don’t mean any mechanical upgrades, at least not for now. For 2021, the car will continue to sport the same 3.0-liter six-cylinder inline engine good for up to 431 hp, depending on configuration, only this time it will be hidden under some completely new liveries.
In preparation for the car’s fourth year on the track, BMW brought together a team of 30 designers from within the group and asked them to come up with new visual wraps for the M4 GT4. Four were selected and will be available for customers teams for the price of 174,000 euros in Germany (that would be around $203,000), complete with the car itself, of course.
The first two winning projects are Fractal Duality (coming from BMW Motorrad Design) and Vivid Momentum (the work of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Design). The former is all about large geometric shapes and the inclusion of the number 04, while the latter reinterprets the paint scheme for BMW racing cars from the 1970s.
The last two are The Power of Four (Designworks), inspired by the BMW M colors, and Fluid Power (BMW i Design) that uses calligraphy and Chinese painting as an inspiration.
“The quality of all the designs we received was impressive and shows just how creative and passionate our designers are about motorsport,” said in a joint statement the four member jury for the competition.
“All four selected designs emphasize the highly dynamic character of the BMW M4 GT4. The jury was particularly impressed by the perfect interplay of the topics of BMW Motorsport history, classic BMW M icons and how the number four was interpreted.”
