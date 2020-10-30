1979 BMW R100RS Gets Seduced by NCT’s Custom Charm

Electric Motorcycles, Is There Any Fun to Be Had Without the High-Revving ICE?

Believe me when I say: there’s some serious talent at work here! 5 photos



The stock tourer is put in motion by a feral four-stroke boxer-twin powerplant, with two valves per cylinder and a glorious displacement of 980cc. At 7,000 rpm, this air-cooled colossus is perfectly capable of delivering up to 70 hp, while a solid torque output of 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) will be achieved at around 6,000 rpm.



The engine’s monstrous force is handed over to a shaft final drive by means of a five-speed gearbox, leading to a generous top speed of 121 mph (196 kph). Additionally, R100RS will gladly run the quarter mile in as little as 13.9 seconds at 97 mph (158 kph).



As to NCT’s one-of-a-kind creature, the beast hosts an assortment of bespoke components that give it a personality of its own. Most notably, you will find a retro-style Mike Haliwood fairing and clip-on handlebars at the front, accompanied by a pair of Ohlins shock absorbers, rear-mounted foot pegs and a neat tail section on the opposite end.



In terms of performance enhancements, the boxer-twin behemoth was thoroughly refurbished and a custom two-into-two exhaust system was fabricated from scratch. The latter wears a set of reverse megaphone mufflers that keep things looking seriously sexy.



To bring about a sportier riding stance, R100RS’ front suspension was lowered by two inches (just over 5 cm). The finishing touch comes in the form of a handsome leather saddle that’s been painstakingly upholstered in-house.



