M2 CS and Exige 410 Sport Try Without Hope to Overcome Cayman GT4 on the Track

When looking for casual sports cars that can take you to the movies after a hard day’s work and then to the track during the weekend, there’s good judgment to search some German and British automotive addresses. Of course, after selecting your favorites, you could be in the dark as to which one has the upper hand on the track. If those hot choices are the M2 CS, Exige 410 Sport, and the Cayman GT4, here’s the quickest lap answer.

34 photos