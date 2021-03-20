Forza Horizon 4 Becomes the Number One Racing Game on Steam

5 Better Late Than Never: Microsoft Brings Forza to Steam With Cross-Play Support

1 Forza Horizon 5 Could Still Launch This Year

Of course, given how popular the current title still is these days, we wouldn’t be surprised if Microsoft decides to hold back the launch a little longer. But of course, given nothing has been confirmed just yet, the plans can easily change overnight without us knowing anything about it. More specifically, the three-year-old Forza title managed to surpass the figures of popular racing games such as Need for Speed Heat and Project CARS 3, all in just a few days of availability on Steam. The all-time peak for Forza Horizon 4 when it comes to concurrent players on Steam is close to 26,000, while the best the 2020 edition of the very popular F1 game is a little over 24,000 people connected at the same time.Compared to other racing titles, Forza Horizon 4 is by far the more popular choice. For example, Steam data shows that Assetto Corsa’s all-time peak is 9,177 concurrent players, while in the case of Need for Speed Heat, the top figure is 6,400 players. Project CARS’ personal best is 10,688 concurrent players.For many people, and probably for Microsoft itself, these figures are rather surprising, especially given Forza Horizon 4 is already three years old. On the other hand, they show just how ahead of its time Forza has always been and, at some level, that its graphics are still pretty good even after so many years on the market.In the meantime, there’s hope Forza Horizon 5 is already on its way , and information that reached the web earlier this week suggested the launch could happen as soon as this year.Of course, given how popular the current title still is these days, we wouldn’t be surprised if Microsoft decides to hold back the launch a little longer. But of course, given nothing has been confirmed just yet, the plans can easily change overnight without us knowing anything about it.