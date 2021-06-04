Assetto Corsa Competizione Is Free to Play for a Limited Time

If you’re into racing sims, there are plenty of advanced titles out there, and Assetto Corsa is definitely one of them, as it offers a super-immersive driving experience that can be fully enjoyed with the right gear.
If you’ve never played Assetto Corsa before, well, now’s your chance to do it without paying a single cent.
And it’s all because the game is now available as part of a free-to-play campaign for a limited time on Steam, which means you can download, install, and play it at absolutely no cost on Valve’s platform.
Worth knowing, however, is that it’s all just a special offer that comes to an end on Sunday, so you won’t continue to own the game when the promo expires. In other words, if you want to play Assetto Corsa Competizione on Monday, you’ll have to pay the full price of the game.
And speaking of the full price, this is also your chance to get Assetto Corsa Competizione with a major discount. Steam players are currently provided with a 60 percent price cut, so the game costs just $15,99, also until June 7.
In other words, you can now not only play the game for free until Monday but also purchase it with a massive discount, with Assetto Corsa Competizione to return to its normal price next week. This means whoever wants to buy the game after June 7 will have to pay the full $39.99 price.
And in case you’re wondering, Assetto Corsa Competizione has been very well received by players on Steam. The game has a “very positive” review rating on Valve’s gaming platform, with no less than 89 percent of the users actually enjoying it after taking it for a spin.
According to the official system requirements, you’ll need at least 4GB of RAM to play Assetto Corsa Competizione on your PC, as well as an Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-8120 processor paired with either GeForce GTX 460 2GB or Radeon HD 7770.
