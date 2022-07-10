Assetto Corsa Competizione: American Track Pack In-Depth Look (PC)

Assetto Corsa Competizione is one of the best simulators when it comes to on-track racing, with the developing team trying to make the game as realistic as possible. However, in the past, fans of the franchise have raised some problems about the lack of circuits and events.
The Assetto Corsa developers listened to the complaints. As a result, they released the latest DLC, called "American Track Pack," with three legendary tracks from the USA (Watkins Glen, Circuit of the Americas, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway). On top of it, you can now use the new GT World Challenge America liveries and experience some minor physics tweaks. Now, let's get deeper into the details.
Watkins Glen is undoubtedly one of the world's great racing venues, and somehow it's always providing fantastic racing in pretty much every racing simulator. Of course, the course is plenty detailed and has that unique factor that makes you feel like it's reality. And that is why ACC (Assetto Corsa Competizione) is so appreciated in the racing world.
The Watkins Glen track has plenty of mid-speed and fast corners to keep you on your toes, with two tight technical zones to disrupt the flow. As a result, it is the perfect place to go all out with the GT3 cars because they are more agile than the big GT ones. Driving around this place is simultaneously super fun and scary, and I can say that Watkins Glen keeps the reputation as accurate as possible, ticking all the boxes.
The famously problematic nature of COTAs tarmac has been recreated extremely well in ACC, especially around the places where they created artificial elevation changes, such as the run to Turn 1. However, you can experience the smooth asphalt around the rest of the track.
The driving experience around the Circuit of the Americas is super fun and challenging, but its track details and looks are something else. If you are the type of person that likes to wander around, you will have a blast on the free camera mode. Again, probably the best cars to use here are the GT3 ones due to their aerodynamic advantages that fit well with COTA's nature.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The developers put significant work into detailing all the buildings, track furniture, and assets. And at night, this place looks even better. The Grand Prix Road course layout GT World Challenge America uses the left turn loop that other racing sims apparently forget. Another good part of the track is the chicane just before you rejoin the banking towards the end of the lap, at what would typically be Turn 1 of the Speedway layout.
While the speedway circuit is remodeled and has this modern look and touch, the infield layout has its own vintage style. As a result, you have this nice mix-up between old and new that really gives the Indianapolis track a unique style.
The latest DLC added to Assetto Corsa Competizione includes only three circuits from the possible seven on the official race calendar, with tracks like Road America, Sebring, or Sonoma not making the cut. Hopefully, the guys from the developing team will get the license for these in the future. From a price standpoint, the "America Track Pack" is inexpensive compared to similar DLCs from other games, so I believe that it's worth the money.
The American Track Pack DLC is out now on PC! Get behind the wheel and start racing around Watkins Glen, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and COTA.