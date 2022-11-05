2019 Corvette ZR1 Prices Are Going Up, But There's Still Hope

It has been a while since my last day-long outing in the RX-7. That happened some time ago, and several other Japanese sportscar owners tagged along for the drive. One of them was driving a 300+ horsepower Nissan S14 but has since abandoned that car in favor of something with a tad more torque. He forgot about the boosted lifestyle, but he seems to be quite happy with his C5 Corvette Z06. We'll come back to him in a future story.