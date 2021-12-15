2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Is Almost New, Still the Supercharged King of Shadows

3 Rob Dahm Takes Us to Tuning School With His 600-Horsepower Rotary Corvette

Anyway, it’s interesting to note that a stunningly pristine ZR1 is always going to cost (at least) an arm and a leg. But considering the initial MSRP of around $140k, this dealership’s asking price of $189,900 isn’t that stunning, after all. Especially since one can always Everyone knows there are more powerful options out there, like Redeyes or GT500s. But this is Chevrolet’s halo performance car we are talking about, always with just two seats and not a lot of weight to hunker it down. And the C7 Corvette ZR1 was the absolute pinnacle of everything Chevy has done with the nameplate since way back in 1953.Until the arrival of a C8 ZR1, of course. But given the way things are going for GM right now in terms of Corvette issues (now they’re also getting slapped by tornadoes !), it’s going to be a long and arduous wait until people will have the pleasure of running around in the 2023 Z06, let alone higher-ranked versions.So, it seems there’s enough time for a new owner to enjoy this 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 in Shadow Gray Metallic over a Kalahari interior. The absolute C7 incarnation currently resides proudly in the inventory of Farmingdale, Long Island, New York-based Motorcar Classics. And it looks as if somebody just took it out of the Bowling Green Assembly Plant’s parking lot for a museum-quality showcase.That’s probably the effect of acquiring a mere 1,595 miles (2,567 km) on the odometer since new. As far as we can tell, it comes equipped with the “big wing” ZTK package, which means there’s no chance this ZR1 won’t stand out in any crowd. Especially the purist one, given the seven-speed manual transmission. Or the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 monster looming under the hood.Anyway, it’s interesting to note that a stunningly pristine ZR1 is always going to cost (at least) an arm and a leg. But considering the initial MSRP of around $140k, this dealership’s asking price of $189,900 isn’t that stunning, after all. Especially since one can always make an offer and haggle a little!

