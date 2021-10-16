autoevolution
Let's Not Forget the 2019 ZR1- the Most Powerful Front-Engined Corvette Chevy Ever Built
The Corvette represents Chevrolet's halo vehicle, being the brand's flagship high-performance model since 1953. It has always been a two-seater sports car, highlighting a distinctive fiberglass or composite bodywork construction and a front-engine layout. That was true up until the 2020 unveiling of the C8 generation, which features a European supercar-inspired mid-engine architecture.

16 Oct 2021, 09:00 UTC ·
The ZR1 naming scheme has first been used in the 1960s on the C3 generation of the Corvette to identify as the most advanced and powerful in the line-up. Utilized in and out throughout the model's history, only three more generations, the C4, C6, and C7 benefited from such a compelling designation. The C7 Corvette ZR1 made its public debut at the 2017 Dubai Motor Show, but it would take two more years before going on sale as a 2019 model year.

Considering the latest architecture shift to a mid-engine layout present in the new C8, it makes the C7 ZR1 the most potent front-engined Corvette ever produced by General Motors. In other words, Chevrolet decided to throw everything they had to offer in this ultimate swansong before making the switch to a new drivetrain design. And what a beast they have created!

At the time, the ZR1 came equipped with their newest LT5 6.2L supercharged V8 powerplant that shared the same long engine block as the LT4, but with a supercharger displacement increase from 1.7 liters to an outstanding 2.65-liter capacity. The engine featured also a new throttle body, an upgraded crankshaft, a new oil lubrication system, and, not least, both a port- and direct injection fuel delivery system. Indeed, after some quick math, you realize that it needed 16 injectors to feed those hungry horses.

The Eaton supercharger is 50 percent larger than the one found on the LT4-equipped models such as the younger brother Corvette Z06, the Camaro ZL1, or the Cadillac CTS-V sedan and, yet, it could still be pretty efficient. At cruising speeds, it only consumed one horsepower from the engine's output but, when going flat-out, the massive assembly needed 110 hp to spin its rotors up and reach the peak boost pressure of near 14 psi. The engine could be mated either with a 7-speed manual gearbox with active rev-matching technology or an 8-speed automatic fitted with paddle-shifters.

Consequently, this outrageous machine produced 755 hp and 715 lb-ft (970 Nm) of torque, propelling the beast from a standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.9 seconds and could cover a quarter-mile in just 10.6 seconds, reaching 134 mph (215 kph). Fun fact, the 2019 ZR1 generated more than twice the power of the first generation ZR1, the 1990 C4, and its Lotus-designed raging V8.

The exterior appearance of the C7 ZR1 was the most over-the-top in the Corvette line-up and, for good reasons. Considering its remarkable performance and svelte construction, the machine needed to turn the laws of aerodynamics and physics in its favor. The full-carbon fiber hood featured a huge elevated scoop to make way for the upgraded Eaton blower and, the front bumper got fitted with a carbon underwing directly acquired from the Corvette racing division. Additionally, the ZR1 presented an up to two inches wider stance than its lesser sibling, the ZO6.

Optionally, the ZTK Performance Package was available and offered a stiffer suspension set-up, a flat undercarriage, a front splitter with endplates, and the famous adjustable "high-wing". As a result, at the 212 mph (341 kph) top speed, the vehicle's aero could produce 950 lbs (430 kg) of downforce. Nonetheless, if a customer was mainly interested in straight-line performance, as in drag racing, for example, the ZR1 could also be fitted with a "low-wing", ensuring the best top speed and acceleration times.

The ZTK Package also swapped out the Michelin Pilot Super Sport ZP run-flats with a grippier pair of Pilot Sport Cup 2 ZP tires which enveloped the 19-inch front alloy wheels in a 285/30 size and the 20-inch back ones in 335/20 section high-performance rubber. Moreover, stopping power was ensured by 6-piston front and 4-back Brembo calipers and carbon-ceramic rotors, 15.5-inch front, and 15.3 inches in diameter in the rear of the vehicle.

Regarding the interior, the ZR1 Corvette came in two variants. The base 1ZR package offered standard black leather with microfiber inserts, while the 3ZR package enabled a larger array of interior color schemes, Nappa-leather vented and heated seats, carbon fiber insertions on the steering wheel. In addition, the vehicle could be fitted with racing seats that offered improved side-bolstering and pass-throughs for harnasses. The infotainment system offered lots of functionality, including a performance data recorder. Furthermore, the analog to digital dash and heads-up display combination could be very easily configured to reveal essential data for track or road use.

The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 was offered either as a coupe or a convertible form with a removable top. Although being priced quite well for the huge performance on offer, at the time with an MSRP tag of just $121,995, these days, an example in good condition can very easily exceed the $165,000 mark. A European supercar killer and an American work of pride and passion, the 2019 Chevy ZR1 will remain in history as the most impressive front-engined Corvette. It stayed true to its muscle car roots, offering so many intense emotions behind the wheel that few other performance machines could compete.

