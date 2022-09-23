Logitech’s PRO Racing Wheel and Pedals Promise Top-Notch Connection to the Car and Race

Logitech is bringing racing fans a new set of controllers that promise “professional-grade” connection to the car, road and the race. The new PRO Racing Wheel and PRO Racing Pedals have been built specifically for professional sim drivers and are said to provide the most realistic and immersive racing experience possible.
For starters, the PRO Racing Wheel features a new, high-performance Direct Drive engine, as well as TRUEFORCE feedback technology for the most precise connection to racing. According to Logitech, the new Direct Drive motor is capable of 11 newton meters of force with a very low-latency response. It will allow sim racers to experience in-game physics and audio with much higher levels of precision and near instantaneous feedback.
Furthermore, the PRO Racing Wheels comes with magnetic gear shift paddles, which feature a magnetic system that uses contactless hall-effect sensors and additional tactile magnets, dual clutch paddles, customizable settings display, and a redesigned clamping system that makes it much easier to mount and remove the wheel.
On the other hand, the PRO Racing Pedals feature a realistic load cell brake and can be customized to fit almost any racing setups and styles. They come with pressure detection, customizable pedals (the clutch and gas pedals can be adjusted firmer or softer), and a modular design allowing each pedal to be moved horizontally to create more space whenever needed.
As far as prices go, Logitech announced that the PRO Racing Wheels is available in two versions, one that is compatible with PC, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, and one that’s compatible with PC, Xbox Series One, and Xbox Series X/S. All versions should sell for $1000 / €1100.
The Logitech G Pro Racing Pedals are compatible with PCs through a USB port, and if connected to PRO Racing Wheel, then they also support PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Logitech is selling these for $350 / €350 starting this month.
Furthermore, the PRO Racing Wheels comes with magnetic gear shift paddles, which feature a magnetic system that uses contactless hall-effect sensors and additional tactile magnets, dual clutch paddles, customizable settings display, and a redesigned clamping system that makes it much easier to mount and remove the wheel.
On the other hand, the PRO Racing Pedals feature a realistic load cell brake and can be customized to fit almost any racing setups and styles. They come with pressure detection, customizable pedals (the clutch and gas pedals can be adjusted firmer or softer), and a modular design allowing each pedal to be moved horizontally to create more space whenever needed.
As far as prices go, Logitech announced that the PRO Racing Wheels is available in two versions, one that is compatible with PC, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, and one that’s compatible with PC, Xbox Series One, and Xbox Series X/S. All versions should sell for $1000 / €1100.
The Logitech G Pro Racing Pedals are compatible with PCs through a USB port, and if connected to PRO Racing Wheel, then they also support PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Logitech is selling these for $350 / €350 starting this month.