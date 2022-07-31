Racing Engineer Is Living Childhood Dream, You Can Do It Too

Here's one tip for you: every long journey starts with the first step. If you know where you're going, just start walking in that direction. It doesn't matter that the path is obscured from your vision. It will light up once you go along. With that said, you should follow your dreams. Don't listen to the naysayers, put your mind and back into it, and don't give up even if you fail multiple times. And that leads us to the topic of the day.