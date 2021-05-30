Even More Bad News as Logitech Says the Chip Shortage Is Here to Stay

The global chip shortage continues to wreak havoc in several industries, including the automotive sector, with carmakers having no other option than to shut down their operations at various plants temporarily.
And it’s all because this never-ending crisis has made it impossible to procure the chips they need for their cars. Given they lack the necessary parts to roll vehicles off the assembly lines, these companies completely suspend operations for one, two, or sometimes even up to seven full days.
On the other hand, as the whole world has started to see the light at the end of the tunnel and the global health crisis is slowly being dealt with, many people expect the chip problems also to go away.
But this wouldn’t happen overnight, Logitech’s CEO warns, as the struggle to find semiconductors will continue in some industries for up to one more year.
In other words, some companies might have a hard time getting their chips until the summer of 2020, according to Logitech Chief Executive Officer Bracken Darrel. The CEO has been quoted as saying by Reuters to a Swiss newspaper that Logitech struggled with the lack of chips, but until now, the company managed to deal with the crisis in a way that allowed it to reduce the impact in the short term.
In the meantime, carmakers are still having a hard time dealing with the lack of chips.
A few days ago, Nissan announced that it’s suspending the operations at some of its plants after several other companies, including Audi, Mitsubishi, and Suzuki, confirmed production adjustments at multiple facilities because of the semiconductor shortage.
So right now, most industry experts agree the whole thing would continue into 2022, despite all the efforts to boost the global chip production and new players stepping in to help with the manufacturing of car chips, such as Samsung and Intel.
