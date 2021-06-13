Logitech’s G923 Trueforce Racing Wheel Expands Your Driving Game Experience

Yes, the same Logitech that makes computer and gaming accessories. Over the years, it was only natural for this team to also dive into simulators and other gaming accessories. Now, this Swiss based company has unveiled a device that is meant to take near any driving game or simulator and transform it into an experience as close to driving the real vehicle as possible. Just so you understand how far the team went with the G923 Trueforce Racing Wheel, you can actually feel the vibration of an engine as the car you’re driving is in idle.
Think about that for a second. If the G923 can transmit the feel of an engine at idle speed, what else can it do!? Well, time for you to find out, as this racing set seems to rank as the number one racing wheel and pedal set currently on the market, according to gamesradar.com. Time to delve deeper and see what the fuss is all about.
Now, the G923 is available for three major consoles, Xbox, PlayStation, and of course, PC, making it one very versatile cross-platform device. It no longer matters what console you use this puppy on, the experience is the same.
To offer such a realistic feedback the wheel is equipped with closed-loop motor control which monitors all current flowing through the motors and adjusts voltage to “match outputs from game physics.”
But receiving information isn’t enough to get you racing like a F1 or NASCAR driver; there must be a way to tell the game what you want to happen. To do that, Logitech equipped the G923 with a polling rate of 1,000 times per second. There’s not much it’s going to miss. On the contrary, the system may pick up movements you weren’t even aware affect your experience.
With tactile force and kinesthetic feedback calculated internally (keeps your console running smoothly), and up to 4000 Hz, you’ll receive a “real-racing" experience that encompasses road surfaces and terrain changes, tire contact, vibrations, and even the effects of weather. Not to mention tire grip, bumps, crashes, and even g-forces, all aimed at raising the bar for driving simulators.
The dedicated shifter is the final piece in this puzzle. With a 6-speed “H” pattern, this short-throw shifter even includes a push-down reverse. Honestly, what more could you want? Next step is to just buy the rest of the car.
The wheel spokes are completed using anodized aluminum, while the wheel cover is hand-stitched leather. A steel steering shaft with 900 degrees of rotation and brushed stainless-steel shifter paddles might just make you feel like you're behind the wheel of a Ferrari. Pedals follow the same stainless-steel styling, while the shifter is full of leather. At the top of the wheel there’s also a nifty little rev indicator showing you your RPM range, but only for selected games.
Wreckfest, Forza Horizon 4, several F1 titles, Need For Speed Heat and Payback, and even Farming Simulator. Of course, the list is much more extensive, so do check out the manufacturer's website to see what flies before you look into getting yourself this setup.
If all this made you feel like your next simulator driving wheel needs to be the Logitech G923, Amazon is currently selling these puppies for Xbox One / X|S starting at $400, and for PS5 / PS4 starting at $356.52, all being compatible with PC no matter the console.
