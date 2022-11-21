Mansory Gives the Rolls-Royce Phantom a Facelift and It's Not THAT Bad

No Rolls-Royce should ever have to go through an unofficial facelift. If it was up to us, there would be only a handful of aftermarket parts for the vehicles born at Goodwood, and most of them would be wheel sets.
However, since paying a huge amount of money on some of the most luxurious models ever made isn’t enough to some owners, there are numerous things that they could do to theirs. Depending on which tuner they reach out to, they could get all sorts of body kits, upholstery options, and even power boosts, with more or less ridiculous results.
With its black finish all around, mandarin pinstripe, and a few other accents on the outside in the same lively hue, the pictured Rolls-Royce Phantom came from Mansory. The controversial tuner has given it a few add-ons too, from the apron with side blades, to the more pronounced side skirts, new diffuser, and two rear spoilers, they are all the work of Mansory. It sits on new wheels, with Mansory center caps, and rides closer to the ground.
Opening the door of the tuned luxury sedan will reveal a brash makeover for the cabin. Mandarin seats, center console, door cards, dashboard, steering wheel, and other parts make it look like it’s ready to star in a music video, and they are only contrasted by a few black accents. Mansory’s name is visible on various parts, from the floor mats and steering wheel, to the headrests.
We have no clue if they did anything to the engine of this Rolls-Royce Phantom, as they haven’t said anything about it at the time of writing. Nonetheless, a small power boost for the twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 is available at Mansory, lifting the output by 38 hp (39 ps / 29 kW), to 601 hp (610 ps / 449 kW).
