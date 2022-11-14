Mansory Tempesta Verde Is a Two-Face Ferrari Roma With Matching Interior and More Power

This is Mansory’s latest project, a very flashy Ferrari Roma that is actually far from being kitschy. Guess we can blame the exotic design of the stock model for that.
Sporting a bright green and white combo on the outside, the Mansory Tempesta Verde, which is the official name given to it by the controversial tuner, has an aggressive body kit. It comprises the add-ons all around, including the apron, bumper, fender, and door inserts, bigger side skirts, diffuser, and multi-piece rear wing.
Mansory’s name decorates the exterior of the car, as it can be seen on multiple parts, including the wheels, which they haven’t said anything about. Still, they have a black look and a slightly bigger diameter than the stock ones. We’re willing to bet that they were wrapped in tires that provide enhanced traction too.
As we said in the title, the cockpit is just as lively as the exterior. A single image of it released by Mansory at the time of writing reveals a combination of bright green and white leather, white piping, Italian flag motif, tuner’s logo, and several carbon fiber bits and pieces. Elsewhere, you are looking at the same amenities normally found in the Prancing Horse’s front mid-engine and rear-wheel drive grand tourer.
Just like their previous takes on the Roma, this one, too, has a power boost, with the twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 engine making 710 ps (700 hp / 522 kW) and 865 Nm (638 lb-ft) of torque. The 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) takes 3.1 seconds, and top speed stands at 332 kph (206 mph), Mansory says. Without any modifications, the model needs 3.4 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill, has a 320 kph (199 mph) top speed, and 620 ps (611 hp / 456 kW) and 760 Nm (561 lb-ft) produced by the V8.
Mansory’s name decorates the exterior of the car, as it can be seen on multiple parts, including the wheels, which they haven’t said anything about. Still, they have a black look and a slightly bigger diameter than the stock ones. We’re willing to bet that they were wrapped in tires that provide enhanced traction too.
As we said in the title, the cockpit is just as lively as the exterior. A single image of it released by Mansory at the time of writing reveals a combination of bright green and white leather, white piping, Italian flag motif, tuner’s logo, and several carbon fiber bits and pieces. Elsewhere, you are looking at the same amenities normally found in the Prancing Horse’s front mid-engine and rear-wheel drive grand tourer.
Just like their previous takes on the Roma, this one, too, has a power boost, with the twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 engine making 710 ps (700 hp / 522 kW) and 865 Nm (638 lb-ft) of torque. The 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) takes 3.1 seconds, and top speed stands at 332 kph (206 mph), Mansory says. Without any modifications, the model needs 3.4 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill, has a 320 kph (199 mph) top speed, and 620 ps (611 hp / 456 kW) and 760 Nm (561 lb-ft) produced by the V8.