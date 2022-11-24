autoevolution
Tailor-Made Ferrari SF90 Is One Tweed Away From Looking Like an Old Man's Ride

Actually, make that a gentleman’s ride, as in a gentleman’s electrified high-end supercar that knocks on the door of the hypercar realm.
The Ferrari SF90 Stradale in question was shared on the Prancing Horse’s social media a few hours ago, and it has a very British vibe to it. You can ‘blame’ that on the custom colors chosen for the exterior and interior, which have turned it into a tailor-made vehicle.

On the outside, it has an Oro Chiaro hue, according to the exotic car marque, which is Italian for ‘Light Gold.’ The color was applied to most body panels, save for the roof and A-pillars, as well as the apron, side skirts, and probably the diffuser too, although the latter is not visible in the pictures shared online.

Moving over to the cockpit, we can see that it has a similar theme, with Heritage Ghianda leather wrapped around the seats, with Ghianda being Italian for ‘Acorn’, in case you haven’t figured it out. You might be tempted to think that this is where they drew the line, but they didn’t, because it also sports some Blue Sterling details, and Blue Navy Alcantara.

The custom makeover of this SF90 Stradale has bumped its price to even crazier levels. We don’t know how much it costs to make it look like this, but without any modifications whatsoever, with no options, and without taking into account the destination charge and dealer fees, it is estimated to start at just over half a million dollars in our market.

Sharing some nuts and bolts with the F8, the Ferrari SF90 packs a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which combines three electric motors and a turbo 4.0-liter V8, for a total output of 986 hp (1,000 ps / 735 kW). The official spec sheet reveals a maximum speed of 211 mph (340 kph), and only 2.5 seconds required to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from rest.



