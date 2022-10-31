Ferrari Thinks the SF90 Hybrid Is Too Soft, So They're Working on a More Hardcore One

Ferrari’s clientele knows what it wants this Christmas, and that’s the upcoming hardcore version of the SF90 – if it debuts by then, that is, and it could, either before the end of the year or in early 2023.
Believed to have been named the Ferrari SF90 VS, with the latter initials standing for ‘Versione Speciale,’ which is Italian for ‘Special Version,’ the electrified supercar knocking on the door of hypercars in terms of power and performance has been spotted in the open again.
This time, our man with the cam managed to nab a prototype testing on the roads of Maranello, close to the Prancing Horse’s headquarters. Right off the bat, we can see that it has new camouflage all around. For one, the entire face lies under a thick cover, and the vinyl stickers have been placed more carefully.
To the untrained eye, it looks identical to the SF90 Stradale. However, if you look closely at the front end, you will see a more generously-sized chin spoiler. The side skirts are much fatter, and the diffuser is new and more aggressively shaped. One big novelty this time is the lack of that ginormous wing, which might mean that Ferrari could offer it as an option, or that it wasn’t needed for this leg of the testing phase.
High voltage stickers can still be seen on the doors, and for obvious reasons, as it will use the same powertrain as the ‘regular’ SF90 models, where a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 and three electric motors develop a combined 1,000 ps (986 hp / 735 kW). Whether it will retain those numbers or not is a delicate topic, because the automaker hasn’t said anything about it yet, and even that ‘VS’ suffix is pure speculation, as they might end up calling it something else entirely.
This time, our man with the cam managed to nab a prototype testing on the roads of Maranello, close to the Prancing Horse’s headquarters. Right off the bat, we can see that it has new camouflage all around. For one, the entire face lies under a thick cover, and the vinyl stickers have been placed more carefully.
To the untrained eye, it looks identical to the SF90 Stradale. However, if you look closely at the front end, you will see a more generously-sized chin spoiler. The side skirts are much fatter, and the diffuser is new and more aggressively shaped. One big novelty this time is the lack of that ginormous wing, which might mean that Ferrari could offer it as an option, or that it wasn’t needed for this leg of the testing phase.
High voltage stickers can still be seen on the doors, and for obvious reasons, as it will use the same powertrain as the ‘regular’ SF90 models, where a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 and three electric motors develop a combined 1,000 ps (986 hp / 735 kW). Whether it will retain those numbers or not is a delicate topic, because the automaker hasn’t said anything about it yet, and even that ‘VS’ suffix is pure speculation, as they might end up calling it something else entirely.