Ferrari SF90 With Massive Rear Wing Spied at the 'Ring, Possible Performance Model Coming

Ferrari’s mysterious prototypes based on the SF90 have returned in a new set of scoops that shows two of them, on and around the Nurburgring, with the usual camouflage hiding some of the novelties and a massive wing on one of them.
In all likelihood, we are looking at an even more track-focused variant of the SF90. Think of it as something similar to the 812 Competizione, with a suffix added to its name. Some believe that it will be known as the SF90 VS, with the latter standing for Versione Speciale (Italian for Special Version).
Neither the model nor the supposed suffix has been confirmed by the Prancing Horse, but the upgrades are clear, even from beneath the vinyl stickers. It has a beefier apron, chunkier side skirts, and what seems to be a more pronounced trunk lid spoiler, joined by that ginormous rear wing on the tester spotted going from apex to apex. The front hood was also under wraps, suggesting that it might be new.
Besides the obvious advanced aero, which should improve the downforce, it is believed that the SF90 VS will get even more power. We don’t know how they will do that, but as a reminder, the SF90 Stradale and SF90 Spider both have a combined 1,000 ps (986 hp / 735 kW) produced by the bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 and three electric motors.
We’d look for a more basic cockpit layout, as a result of the alleged weight-saving, as the sole purpose of this track-focused model will be to become quicker than the SF90 Stradale. Since the scooped prototypes appear to be in the fine-tuning phase, it shouldn’t be long until Ferrari officially lifts the curtain for it. If anything, it might premiere for the 2024 model year, in limited numbers, with deliveries perhaps commencing in 2023.
