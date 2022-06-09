More Hardcore Ferrari SF90 Hybrid Supercar Coming to Make You Forget About the Stradale

Spy photos of what is believed to be a more hardcore version of the Ferrari SF90 have been circulating online for a few months now. The latest came from our man with the cam, who spotted this camouflaged prototype doing its thing in the Alps.
At first glance, if it wasn’t for the vinyl stickers, it would have probably flown under the radar – well, as much as a hybrid exotic machine can do that. However, the devil is always in the details, as this rather mysterious tester does feature a few changes over the normal SF90 Stradale.
One thing that has become more pronounced is the chin spoiler. Moreover, look at the front hood, and you will see a bulge, which probably lets the air out that has been sucked in through the intakes. The profile does not seem to have changed at all, and the same can be said about the back end. Nonetheless, it is possible that it will feature a more aggressive diffuser and different tailpipes.
The mandatory hybrid stickers are a clear indication that Ferrari hasn’t ditched the electric motors. If anything, they might have tweaked them or at least tuned the internal combustion engine to make it punchier than the one powering the SF90 Stradale. The latter uses a turbo’d 4.0-liter V8, placed behind the seats, aided by no less than three electric motors. It has a combined output of 986 hp (1,000 ps / 735 kW), does the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.5 seconds, and tops out at 211 mpg (340 kph).
If anything, the supposed hardcore version of the Ferrari SF90 will boast more power over the Stradale. It will also have improved aerodynamics, and will probably weigh less, thus appealing to those for whom the normal variant equipped with the Assetto Fiorano Package seems too mild. Expect it to premiere later this year, or in early 2023, likely after the Purosangue SUV debuts.
