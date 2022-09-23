Ferrari SF90 Takes On the LaFerrari, Plus a Surprise Apparition From a Bugatti Chiron

The latest video uploaded by the YouTube channel called DragTimes allowed us to see a drag racing battle between a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, a LaFerrari, and a Bugatti Chiron on a private drag strip.
Let's get a little bit into some technical details to really understand what we see in the video. So, the SF90 is one of the fastest production vehicles money can buy right now. The hybrid Ferrari has a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that has a power output of 769 hp (780 PS) that works with three electric motors. Combine all this, and you have a 986 horsepower (1000 PS) supercar with a maximum torque of 800 N⋅m (590 lb-ft). The huge amount of power goes to all four wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Meanwhile, the LaFerrari is the least powerful car in this video. The hypercar consists of a 6.3-liter V12 powerplant that works together with only a single electric motor. As a result, the combined 950 hp (963 PS) and the 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque that it sends to the rear wheels via a seven-speed-dual-clutch transmission help the car to reach 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.6 seconds. As expected, the Bugatti Chiron is the most powerful, with a power output of 1500 hp (1521 PS) from its 8.0-liter W16 engine.
This video's main action is the five rounds of brotherhood battle between the two Ferraris. From a standstill, the SF90 destroyed its older sibling. Right from the start, it pulled into the lead and never looked back.
The remaining drag races were all started from a modest roll, with the LaFerrari winning the first two. Because the SF90 won the fourth race, the fifth round was full of suspense. However, the LaFerrari ended the day victorious.
When everything seemed like it was over, we had a surprise guest. The Ferrari SF90 was ready to take on the mighty Bugatti Chiron. Can the Ferrari dethrone the Chiron despite a significant power disadvantage? You'll have to check the video down below to find out.
