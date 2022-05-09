2023 Ferrari SF90VS Gets Spied in Maranello, Is Ready to Hit the Track Hard

Ferrari is preparing a new derivative of the SF90, and it will be revealed by 2023. While the Italian marque is focusing on keeping it under wraps, it is also taking advantage of the fact that the vehicle is in the spotlight. Therefore, the prototype is covered in various stickers, as if it was entered in a competition and is set to go out and race later.
Fortunately for us, we have spy shots of its prototype before it hits the track, where it may be hidden from prying eyes. Well, too late for that, as our photo gallery has a set of spy shots for you, fresh from the camera. Last week, a different example of this model was being tested, and now we see a more advanced prototype.
In the top image, as well as in the photo gallery, you can see the Ferrari SF90VS, which stands for Versione Speciale. It comes with an "S-Duct" hood, as seen on the Ferrari 488 Pista, as well as a modified front bumper, a lower front splitter, and other small changes.
This version of the SF90 will be made for the track, but also suitable for driving on the road. The idea is excellent for extremely wealthy enthusiasts who want to have a car that is good for a track day, but also the occasional drive on public roads. Yes, this is not going to be cheap, but no Ferrari ever was, and this is not going to change anything from that standpoint.
Its internal codename is F173VS, which might be handy if we ever encounter any leaked information from the Italian marque later. The idea is that this model is a more hardcore variant of the SF90, which has a hybrid setup. The latter was kept on this prototype, as the stickers on its body reveal.
The idea is that there are two electric motors on the front axle, which operate independently. The result is all-wheel drive with torque vectoring on the front axle. Expect their settings to be taken up a notch on the Versione Speciale. Since the SF90 was no slouch, it is reasonable to have high expectations.
In the top image, as well as in the photo gallery, you can see the Ferrari SF90VS, which stands for Versione Speciale. It comes with an "S-Duct" hood, as seen on the Ferrari 488 Pista, as well as a modified front bumper, a lower front splitter, and other small changes.
This version of the SF90 will be made for the track, but also suitable for driving on the road. The idea is excellent for extremely wealthy enthusiasts who want to have a car that is good for a track day, but also the occasional drive on public roads. Yes, this is not going to be cheap, but no Ferrari ever was, and this is not going to change anything from that standpoint.
Its internal codename is F173VS, which might be handy if we ever encounter any leaked information from the Italian marque later. The idea is that this model is a more hardcore variant of the SF90, which has a hybrid setup. The latter was kept on this prototype, as the stickers on its body reveal.
The idea is that there are two electric motors on the front axle, which operate independently. The result is all-wheel drive with torque vectoring on the front axle. Expect their settings to be taken up a notch on the Versione Speciale. Since the SF90 was no slouch, it is reasonable to have high expectations.