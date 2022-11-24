Daniel Ricciardo Returning “Home,” Confirmed as Third Red Bull Racing Driver

Daniel Ricciardo confirmed he’s “returning home” with a picture next to Christian Horner, as Red Bull Racing officially revealed he’ll be their third driver in 2023.
Since this summer’s Formula 1 drama when McLaren F1 fought hard to sign Oscar Piastri, Daniel Ricciardo’s future in the sport was uncertain. He was scheduled to have one more year with McLaren, but the two eventually reached an agreement and he left at the end of the season.
Up until the last race, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Daniel Ricciardo didn’t have a seat for the 2023 season. But now it is confirmed: he’s “returning home,” as per one of his latest posts where he posed with Red Bull Racing’s CEO and Team Principal, Christian Horner.
The eight-time Grand Prix winner will return to Red Bull, where he won seven Grand Prix between 2014 and 2018. Starting 2023, he will assist with testing, simulator work, and commercial activity.
"The smile says it all," the Aussie driver said via Formula 1. "I’m truly excited to be coming back home to Oracle Red Bull Racing as their Third Driver in 2023. I already have so many fond memories of my time here, but the welcome from Christian [Horner], Dr [Helmut] Marko and the entire team is something I’m sincerely appreciative of."
"For me personally, the ability to contribute to and be surrounded by the best team in F1 is hugely appealing, whilst also giving me some time to recharge and refocus. I can’t wait to be with the team and support with simulator work, testing sessions and commercial activities. Let’s go!”
The Red Bull Racing official Instagram account confirmed the news, writing, "He's back! Welcome home, Daniel Ricciardo," to which the 33-year-old driver replied, "Looking forward to returning home."
We can’t wait to see what the future brings for Daniel Ricciardo in his new role. And, who knows, given the recent friction between Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, anything is possible.
