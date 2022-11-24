Daniel Ricciardo Returning “Home,” Confirmed as Third Red Bull Racing Driver

More on this:

1 This Is the Almost-Complete 2023 Formula 1 Grid, Williams Still to Confirm

2 This Exclusive $21K Limited-Edition Water Beast Is Available Only for Two Weeks

3 Ricciardo Wins Driver of the Day in Mexico, His F1 Future Looks Uncertain After 12 Years

4 McLaren F1 Drivers Do the Start-Stop Challenge and Ricciardo Becomes a Drifting Instructor

5 Pierre Gasly Moves to Alpine As Alpha Tauri Signs Nyck De Vries, Ricciardo Out of Options