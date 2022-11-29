Audi RS Q8 Drags Mercedes-Benz GLE on Unprepped Surface, One of Them Takes a Beating

They say that straight-line acceleration contests were born in America at the traffic lights, which traditionally got spaced a quarter of a mile (402 meters) apart.
That has led to the constant belief that only North Americans enjoy the fun and thrills of quarter-mile dragstrip racing. Well, it may be true that prepped surfaces are harder to come by across various other regions, but that does not mean people stopped enjoying the cool sight of two automobiles duking it as hard as possible in a no-frills straight-line acceleration contest.
So, here are the good folks over at the Drag Car 4K channel on YouTube, who are always eager to show us that traditional quarter-mile drag racing is also deeply beloved on the Old Continent. Even when they lack the focused dragstrip. As such, the latest video embedded below (and uploaded on November 28th) gives us a sample of what intrepid people will do to host these cool quarter-mile events.
This feature comes from a Hungarian event that took place at a working airport (you can even see a private jet doing its thing while a couple of SUVs are giving their best), and as such, there is no prepped contest surface area. But the rest of the details are there, including the Christmas tree of lights and even the ETs plus trap speeds.
The contestants, meanwhile, are a couple of behemoths that do not necessarily belong on a track – even an improvised one. That is mostly valid for the white, third-gen Mercedes-Benz GLE 400 4Matic, which arrived at the quarter-mile party with a 3.0-liter BiTurbo V6 good for 328 horsepower (333 ps) and all-wheel drive.
Meanwhile, the fresher Audi RS Q8 is a tad better prepared for a feisty brawl, thanks to its ubiquitous 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 TFSI that churns out 591 horsepower (600 ps). Of course, this time around there is no way for the underdog to come out on top – but it’s still entertaining to see how Europeans love the quarter-mile shenanigans even when they have no chance of winning!
