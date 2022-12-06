2023 Nissan Z AT Drags 2022 Ford Mustang GT, Results Could Be So Much Better

Call it ‘America vs. Import,’ ‘Sports versus Muscle Cars,’ or any way it pleases you. Aside from the ubiquitous Supra against Z brawl, this is what North America is after.
That would be the all-new, seventh-generation 2023 Nissan Z sports car going against at least one representative of the Big Detroit Three. Since the Ford Mustang was the founder of the pony car movement, it would only be logical for the S550 Mustang GT muscle to go out for a brawl against the nimbler JDM-style Z athlete, right?
No worries, this happens on neutral grounds, so no one gets offended. Thus, here is Sam, the host of the Sam CarLegion channel on YouTube, who has prepared a drag-and-roll race series that seems to define the year 2022 as far as sports and muscle cars are concerned. As always, the skirmishes take place somewhere in Canada, on a windy stretch of unprepared tarmac that is out of reach for regular traffic (it’s a former airfield, now morphed into a wind farm, as far as we can tell).
Anyway, the contestants are good acquaintances of the channel’s fans, already. The 2023 Nissan Z already went up against the eternal Toyota GR Supra foe, while the Ford Mustang GT is so ubiquitous, we could just treat it like pizza. So, how about the technical specifications? Well, those are also known, with the nimbler Z being lighter by the pound and the better-sounding Mustang GT acting as the higher-powered master and commander.
The races, with three digs (at the 5:03, 6:58, and 8:06 marks) and a couple of rolls, do paint the same picture. First, both drivers got their launches almost “perfectly,” so wheelspin was kept to a minimum. And when the Nissan Z’s tires were finally warmed at the correct temperature, it showed the underdog almost kept pace with the traditional muscle car. Oddly enough, the exact same can also be said about the rolls…
No worries, this happens on neutral grounds, so no one gets offended. Thus, here is Sam, the host of the Sam CarLegion channel on YouTube, who has prepared a drag-and-roll race series that seems to define the year 2022 as far as sports and muscle cars are concerned. As always, the skirmishes take place somewhere in Canada, on a windy stretch of unprepared tarmac that is out of reach for regular traffic (it’s a former airfield, now morphed into a wind farm, as far as we can tell).
Anyway, the contestants are good acquaintances of the channel’s fans, already. The 2023 Nissan Z already went up against the eternal Toyota GR Supra foe, while the Ford Mustang GT is so ubiquitous, we could just treat it like pizza. So, how about the technical specifications? Well, those are also known, with the nimbler Z being lighter by the pound and the better-sounding Mustang GT acting as the higher-powered master and commander.
The races, with three digs (at the 5:03, 6:58, and 8:06 marks) and a couple of rolls, do paint the same picture. First, both drivers got their launches almost “perfectly,” so wheelspin was kept to a minimum. And when the Nissan Z’s tires were finally warmed at the correct temperature, it showed the underdog almost kept pace with the traditional muscle car. Oddly enough, the exact same can also be said about the rolls…