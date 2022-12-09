Six-Second Turbo Ford Mustangs Duke It Out Over a Quarter Mile to See Who’s Boss

In case you did not know, #TBT is a popular topic across the expansive Internet realm, and ‘Throwback Thursday’ applies to a vast number of ideas. Including automotive ones.
As far as the automotive industry is concerned, we have seen #TBT gladly adopted by the virtual automotive realm, where digital artists use it to bring popular design projects back to the public’s attention. However, we did not expect it to almost be a thing in the world of drag racing channels, as well.
Alas, here it is, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has a non-traditional feature that could easily act as #TBT if not for the footnote. Uploaded on December 8th (a Thursday), the video embedded below contains archive footage from SGMP (South Georgia Motorsports Park in Adel, GA) and Bradenton Motorsports Park (Bradenton, FL).
The brawls we see here are part of a couple of events that took place in 2021, and showcase Joel Steele of ‘Stick Shift The World,’ Mike Reich, and Brett Lasala during FL2K21 and ModNats21. And the explanation is simple, as the videographer simply delivered a fan-requested footage of ‘some turbo Mustang.’ But with tons of videos taken all around the nation of the feistiest cars, SUVs, and trucks out there, of course, he did not just give us some random ‘Stangs.
Instead, he selected what are probably some of the fastest S197 turbo Mustangs ever built. So, in the first skirmish, we see a blue Ford muscle car lining up against a sparkling green Mustang GT. And the one launching the hardest, catching some air, and winning the race is the former, by way of 6.88s versus 6.98s ETs!
That is cool, right? Wait, as there is more, from the 1:01 mark when the froggy Mustang goes up against a crimson sibling. And so, there is another 6.95s versus 7.13s skirmish for the ages!
