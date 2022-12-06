Older Chevy Silverado Drags Modern Ram TRX, Vintage C10, Easily Obliterates Both

The Chevrolet Silverado (and its GMC Sierra sibling) draws its heritage from a long line of illustrious predecessors, such as the C/K series. But that does not mean it will not build its legends.
We are currently going through the (T1XX) fourth iteration of the Silverado and Sierra nameplates, but sometimes it does not take the latest and greatest version to beat the all-time king of OEM full-size pickup trucks. That would be, irrespective of what Blue Oval fans think of the fresher 700-hp, V8-powered 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R, the Ram 1500 TRX.
So, here is the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube, who has a quirky dragstrip get-together one feisty night at Orlando Speed World Dragway. Tucked neatly inside the right lane at the Orlando, Florida venue in the latest video (embedded below, uploaded on December 5th) from the channel is an older GMT800 or 900 Chevy Silverado Single Cab Stepside.
Alas, one should not get fooled by the mismatched looks (white hood against the black body, silver, or black alloys, etc.) as this truck feels (and sounds) like a proper racer even from afar. Its rival, meanwhile, is a silver Ram 1500 TRX lifted on tiny wheels and devoid of the bed’s tailgate to make it a bit lighter. Well, who knows if this will suffice for this Mopar to win the feisty skirmish?
Not the dragstrip’s electronic board, which seems to have malfunctioned right there and then, when it was so hard to decide if the tuned Silverado or the feisty Ram TRX came out victorious. Luckily, the track’s winner light was still on duty, revealing – surprise, surprise – the Chevrolet as the one who snatched the laurels!
By the way, the ET and trap speeds were up and running for the next skirmish against a vintage Chevy C10, and the Silverado quickly showed it meant dragstrip business with a swift 10.47s versus 11.92s victory!
