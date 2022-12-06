You Can Make This Gorgeous Ferrari 458 Yours, if You're Lucky

As much as we sometimes bash Mansory’s projects for often being OTT, we cannot ignore the coolness factor behind what Liberty Walk usually comes up with.
No matter the make and model, their builds follow a very similar route most of the time, and that apparently works, otherwise there would be no one buying them.
And speaking of buying, the pictured Ferrari 458 is listed for grabs, though by the time you are reading this, there is a big chance that it would be on its way to its new owner. What makes us say that? The fact that another one, shared on social media over the weekend, managed to find a home for itself in no time, so it is likely that so will this one.
The pictures shared in the gallery above came from Liberty Walk’s founder on Instagram, who simply said that it is for sale and nothing else. Thus, if you were curious about how much it costs, then you should reach out to the tuner, though we wouldn’t do that if we didn’t have well over a couple hundred thousand dollars burning a hole in our bank account, as that’s how much the 458 usually sells for, and that’s without any modifications.
As for this one, it has the typical bolt-on fender flares at the front and rear, which have become the tuner’s signature. A new adjustable apron, big side skirts, different diffuser, new exhaust tips, and a huge wing out back are other traits, just like those large wheels that also came from the aftermarket world. Everything was finished in shiny black, bar the brake calipers that are red. An adjustable suspension rounds off the makeover, and the Italian supercar looks ready to hit the racetrack with someone skilled holding the wheel. Are you that someone?
