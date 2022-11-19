F-150 Raptor R Loses to RAM 1500 TRX in a Quick and Fun Quarter-Mile Showdown

1,400 hp between two supercharged V8s with off-road ambitions and utilitarian-derived ancestry is just a recipe for a massive fun-filled drag race. Of course, pretty much no one else on Planet Automobile builds such vehicles except the U.S. The century-old Ford-Chrysler battle took some landslide-sized proportions over the years, and regular episodes of their turf war emerged to stir the spirits.

13 photos