F-150 Raptor R Loses to RAM 1500 TRX in a Quick and Fun Quarter-Mile Showdown

1,400 hp between two supercharged V8s with off-road ambitions and utilitarian-derived ancestry is just a recipe for a massive fun-filled drag race. Of course, pretty much no one else on Planet Automobile builds such vehicles except the U.S. The century-old Ford-Chrysler battle took some landslide-sized proportions over the years, and regular episodes of their turf war emerged to stir the spirits.
So, without further ado, Ford F-150 Raptor R meets RAM 1500 TRX in a clash on tarmac and gravel in Canada, courtesy of the Throttle House YouTubing boys. Lighter on its feet, the lumberjack Ford has the upper hand on paper. The practical test quickly demonstrates that mathematical advantage alone is not enough in the world of performance trucks.
The RAM has the launch control secret weapon and uses it without remorse, putting the Ford behind. To make it more straightforward, note the opponent’s pre-match weigh-in. The RAM has a longer arm span and a more powerful punch, with 702 hp (712 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) exploding out of the 6.2 supercharged liters of its V8 plant. It is also 400 lbs. heavier, which is not an advantage when the opponent is so closely matched: 6,350 lbs. of TRX and 5,950 lbs. of Raptor - we have a 4WD heavyweight bout.
The Ford is just two hp short (only 700 hp – 710 PS – thunder from the 5.2-liter turbo-fed engine) and ten lb-ft behind (640 lb-ft – 868 Nm), but it makes up for this with a better transmission – ten-speed versus the eight-speed of its counterpart. Ford also has the higher purse of the two: the Raptor starts at $25,000 more than the TRX: $109,000 against $84,000.
That’s why the RAM takes the win in the standing quarter-mile race: because it launches better off the line. However, in the rolling race, the Raptor R makes a comeback – thanks to those loose feet of his. But trucks like these aren’t born to dwell on the tarmac; they live for the rugged free-range trails.
And there, the TRX inches ahead of the Raptor, but this race is irrelevant as the trucks run on different surfaces, making tons of difference in grip. All in all, the challenge ends in an unconvincing points decision for the RAM. This means the rivalry will see more face-offs between the two, so stay tuned.
