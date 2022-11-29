GM Hikes 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Price Tag By as Much as $1,800

The current generation of the Chevy Silverado 1500 enters its fifth model year after a mid-life refresh for the 2022 model year. Besides the usual changes that come with a new model year, Chevrolet found it appropriate to also hike the prices across the board.
Price hikes are common these days, following inflation and energy price increases. The Chevrolet Silverado knew several price increases throughout 2022, all related to the 2022 model. Now that the 2023 model year Silverado 1500 has taken off, General Motors hit the customers with its first price increase. And it hasn’t been shy in doing so, with prices going up by as much as $1,800 for the LT Trail Boss trim.
According to the guys at GM Authority, all trim levels are affected by the price increase, some more than others. The WT (Work Truck) customers are the least affected, with an $800 price hike. Next up the ladder is the Custom trim, with a $1,100 increase, and Custom Trail Boss, LT, and High Country, with a $1,400 increase. RST customers will have to pay $1,500 more, while the LTZ trim is now $1,600 more expensive than before.
These price increases include an extra $100 for the destination charge (DFC), which was $1,795 and is now $1,895. With the new price hikes, the least expensive Silverado 1500 WT with Regular Cab / Standard Bed 2WD and the turbocharged 2.7-liter inline-four L3B gasoline engine is priced at $38,195. The most expensive is the recently introduced ZR2 Bison, at $78,490, all prices including DFC.
The 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 debuted a few notable changes, among them being the aforementioned Silverado ZR2 Bison. This is an extreme off-road version of the truck, which follows the recipe introduced with the Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison. Another important change is the 3.0-liter inline-six LZ0 turbodiesel Duramax engine, with 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft (671 Nm) of torque. The new powerplant offers a 10-percent increase in power and a 7.6-percent increase in torque compared to the LM2 diesel engine it replaces.
According to the guys at GM Authority, all trim levels are affected by the price increase, some more than others. The WT (Work Truck) customers are the least affected, with an $800 price hike. Next up the ladder is the Custom trim, with a $1,100 increase, and Custom Trail Boss, LT, and High Country, with a $1,400 increase. RST customers will have to pay $1,500 more, while the LTZ trim is now $1,600 more expensive than before.
These price increases include an extra $100 for the destination charge (DFC), which was $1,795 and is now $1,895. With the new price hikes, the least expensive Silverado 1500 WT with Regular Cab / Standard Bed 2WD and the turbocharged 2.7-liter inline-four L3B gasoline engine is priced at $38,195. The most expensive is the recently introduced ZR2 Bison, at $78,490, all prices including DFC.
The 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 debuted a few notable changes, among them being the aforementioned Silverado ZR2 Bison. This is an extreme off-road version of the truck, which follows the recipe introduced with the Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison. Another important change is the 3.0-liter inline-six LZ0 turbodiesel Duramax engine, with 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft (671 Nm) of torque. The new powerplant offers a 10-percent increase in power and a 7.6-percent increase in torque compared to the LM2 diesel engine it replaces.