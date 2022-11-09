2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Work Truck Pricing Has Been Revealed, and It's Not That Cheap

When the Chevrolet Silverado EV was announced, it was promised to have an affordable base price of around $40,000, even though the RST trim on display had an MSRP of $107,000. New information regarding the fleet version of the truck reveals that it wouldn’t be that cheap after all.
General Motors started its electrical revolutions with the launch of the GMC Hummer EV and the announcement of a more affordable electric truck under the hugely successful Silverado line. Despite that, the RST First Edition trim of the latter was far from affordable, with a price tag of $107,000. This is almost as expensive as the GMC Hummer EV, which was selling for $110,000 before GM stopped accepting orders.
The WT variants, destined for fleet buyers, were projected to sit at the bottom of the Silverado EV lineup in terms of features and price. The Chevy Silverado EV WT (aka Work Truck) was priced at the affordable $39,900, although we have serious doubts there’ll be such a cheap electric bow-tie truck after all. Thanks to GM Authority, we know that Chevrolet will have several WT trims in store, and the pricing has been revealed for the topmost WT3 and WT4 versions.
According to the leaks, the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV WT3 will start at $72,905, whereas the WT4 variant has a base price of $77,905, including a destination freight charge (DFC) of $1,895. Both trims offer a plethora of equipment on board, including dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-inch Driver Information Center, a six-speaker audio system, an 11-inch center touchscreen, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
New variants for fleet buyers will be available later, priced below the WT3 and WT4. Even so, considering that Ford has raised the price for its F-150 Lightning Pro variant from $40,000 to $52,000, we expect GM to follow. We don’t see how even the most basic WT version would retail for less than $50,000, especially considering the inflation and the market conditions. After all, it cannot be such a huge gap under the WT3, even when dropping all that fancy equipment.
