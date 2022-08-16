2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Order Guide Confirms LZ0 Duramax I6 Engine

The Duramax inline-six turbo diesel, referred to as LM2 after the regular production order code, was introduced for the 2019 model year in the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500. The 3.0-liter mill is offered in pickup truck-based SUVs too, starting with the Chevrolet Tahoe and topping with the Cadillac Escalade ESV. Developed in collaboration with German automaker Opel, which is currently owned by Stellantis, the six-cylinder lump has been replaced by the LZ0 for the 2023 model year.
The press release for the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 doesn’t give a regular production code for the second-generation Duramax inline-six engine. On the other hand, the order guide confirms that we’re dealing with the LZ0. Page 75 states that it’s rocking a 220-amp alternator and an engine block heater. On crew cab standard bed 4WD configurations, the turbo diesel sports a dual exhaust according to the order guide attached below.
Manufactured at the GM Flint Engine Operations plant in Michigan alongside the 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder gasoline powerplant of the Chevrolet Malibu, this engine will be available on six trim levels: the Custom Trail Boss, LT, RST, LT Trail Boss, LTZ, and very luxurious High Country.
Exclusively connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission developed by the Ford Motor Company, the redesigned 3.0-liter Duramax “is primed to deliver a sizable increase in power and torque.” Chevrolet refers to 305 horsepower, which is 10% more than the 277-hp LM2. Peak torque is rated at 495 lb-ft (671 Nm) compared to 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) before.
Updates over the LM2 include steel pistons with a revised combustion bowl, different fuel injectors, improved temperature control, and a retuned turbo compressor. “We often hear customers express their satisfaction with the outstanding fuel economy and smooth quiet power of the current diesel engine, so we can’t wait for them to experience this advanced engine made possible by the continued design evolution and advances in engine technologies,” said John Barta, assistant chief engineer of diesel mills.
