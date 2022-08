2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Order Guide Confirms LZ0 Duramax I6 Engine

4WD

The press release for the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 doesn’t give a regular production code for the second-generation Duramax inline-six engine. On the other hand, the order guide confirms that we’re dealing with the LZ0 . Page 75 states that it’s rocking a 220-amp alternator and an engine block heater. On crew cab standard bedconfigurations, the turbo diesel sports a dual exhaust according to the order guide attached below.Manufactured at the GM Flint Engine Operations plant in Michigan alongside the 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder gasoline powerplant of the Chevrolet Malibu, this engine will be available on six trim levels: the Custom Trail Boss, LT, RST, LT Trail Boss, LTZ, and very luxurious High Country.Exclusively connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission developed by the Ford Motor Company, the redesigned 3.0-liter Duramax “is primed to deliver a sizable increase in power and torque.” Chevrolet refers to 305 horsepower , which is 10% more than the 277-hp LM2. Peak torque is rated at 495 lb-ft (671 Nm) compared to 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) before.Updates over the LM2 include steel pistons with a revised combustion bowl, different fuel injectors, improved temperature control, and a retuned turbo compressor. “We often hear customers express their satisfaction with the outstanding fuel economy and smooth quiet power of the current diesel engine, so we can’t wait for them to experience this advanced engine made possible by the continued design evolution and advances in engine technologies,” said John Barta, assistant chief engineer of diesel mills.