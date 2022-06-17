2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison Confirmed, Supercharged V8 Not Happening

Eons ago, Chevrolet was rumored to be developing a supercharged V8-engined pickup that would outperform the Ford F-150 Raptor. This expectation fizzled out for the 2022 model year with the introduction of the Silverado ZR2, a half-ton overlander that certainly doesn’t live up to the off-road chops of the Dearborn manufacturer’s V6-engined truck.

12 photos