2023 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon Feature One Engine to Streamline Production

The previous-generation Chevrolet Colorado and GMC-branded Canyon feature no fewer than three powerplants. The base 2.5 is joined by a 3.6 six-cylinder sibling that produces 275 pound-foot (373 Nm). Customers who need a little more torque are offered a turbo diesel with 369 pound-foot (500 Nm), which is more than sufficient for a mid-size pickup truck.
For the 2023 model year, which marks the switchover from the 31XX to the 31XX-2 platform, the Colorado and Canyon have dropped all three of the aforementioned powertrains for a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasser shared with the Silverado 1500 and Sierra 1500. This engine “has all the torque that you need” according to chief engineer Nick Katcherian.
As detailed on autoevolution not that long ago, the L2R serves as the entry-level tune. It develops 237 horsepower and 259 pound-foot (351 Nm) in the WT and LT. Higher up the spectrum, the Z71 and Trail Boss are rocking the L3B with 310 horsepower and 390 pound-foot (529 Nm).
The standard-output L3B is also available on the WT and LT. As for the range-topping tune, the high-output L3B is exclusive to the Colorado ZR2 with the same 310 horsepower as mentioned earlier. Peak torque, on the other hand, improved to 430 pound-foot (583 Nm). This top-of-the-line tune is standard across the board in the case of the 2023 GMC Canyon.
Speaking to Muscle Cars & Trucks, the chief engineer in charge of GM’s next-generation mid-size pickup trucks made it clear that certain hardware components are different between the L2R and L3B twins, whereas the L3B engines only differ in terms of software. Why did General Motors decide on a single engine for the new Colorado and Canyon, though?
In addition to more torque than the 3.6-liter gasoline V6 and 2.8-liter turbo diesel four-pot lump from yesteryear, the L2R and L3B help the Wentzville Assembly Plant streamline assembly while reducing the number of parts needed. “If you look at our engine line at the plant, that part that builds off the harness and stuff before it gets dropped into the truck. That allows us to have a very similar build process for both engines.”
