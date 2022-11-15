The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Averages 12 MPG

When the Ram 1500 TRX came out, everyone was both shocked and not exactly surprised by its fuel economy ratings. A tank of dino juice should be good for 396 miles (637 kilometers) according to the Environmental Protection Agency, which lists the supercharged V8-engined pickup with 10 mpg city (23.5 l/100 km), 14 highway (16.8) and 12 combined (19.6).
The Ford Motor Company launched the F-150 Raptor R for the 2023 model year as the only alternative to the Hellcat-powered leviathan. Guess what? As the headline implies, it averages 12 combined as well! There is, however, a slight difference in the highway rating. Instead of 14 mpg, the Washington, D.C.-headquartered agency reports 15 mpg (15.7 l/100 km).
EPA further says that you’d pony up $4,750 in annual fuel cost if driven 15,000 miles (24,140 kilometers) based on 45 percent highway driving and 55 percent city driving at a cost of $7.92 per 25 miles. The agency further notes that 28 mpg (8.4 l/100 km) is the average rating for MY23.
Equipped with the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 of the now-discontinued Mustang Shelby GT500 – albeit slightly modified for this application – the most badass Raptor of them all develops 700 horsepower at 6,650 revolutions per minute and 640 pound-foot (868 Nm) at 4,250 revolutions per minute.
By comparison, its direct rival cranks out 702 horsepower at 6,100 revolutions per minute and 650 pound-foot (882 Nm) at 4,800 revolutions per minute from a slightly larger yet more archaic engine design. As opposed to the DOHC valvetrain of the Predator, the Hellcat specification of the HEMI engine features a cam-in-block setup and a displacement of 6.2 liters.
It may be more powerful and torquey, but the Ram 1500 TRX isn’t as capable off the beaten path compared to the Ford F-150 Raptor R. On the other hand, it’s more affordable at $79,355 sans freight versus $107,350 for the Blue Oval’s most powerful combustion-engined half-ton pickup.
EPA further says that you’d pony up $4,750 in annual fuel cost if driven 15,000 miles (24,140 kilometers) based on 45 percent highway driving and 55 percent city driving at a cost of $7.92 per 25 miles. The agency further notes that 28 mpg (8.4 l/100 km) is the average rating for MY23.
Equipped with the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 of the now-discontinued Mustang Shelby GT500 – albeit slightly modified for this application – the most badass Raptor of them all develops 700 horsepower at 6,650 revolutions per minute and 640 pound-foot (868 Nm) at 4,250 revolutions per minute.
By comparison, its direct rival cranks out 702 horsepower at 6,100 revolutions per minute and 650 pound-foot (882 Nm) at 4,800 revolutions per minute from a slightly larger yet more archaic engine design. As opposed to the DOHC valvetrain of the Predator, the Hellcat specification of the HEMI engine features a cam-in-block setup and a displacement of 6.2 liters.
It may be more powerful and torquey, but the Ram 1500 TRX isn’t as capable off the beaten path compared to the Ford F-150 Raptor R. On the other hand, it’s more affordable at $79,355 sans freight versus $107,350 for the Blue Oval’s most powerful combustion-engined half-ton pickup.