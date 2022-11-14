2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Appears at a Dealer With a $30,000 Markup

If you are seriously thinking about buying a brand-new Bronco Raptor, then look no further than Michigan! This Kalamazoo dealer has one in stock. Unfortunately, it is for sale at a much higher price than the one recommended by the manufacturer. Here’s what you need to know.
The Ford Bronco Raptor is undeniably a desirable SUV. It has true off-road potential and a meaty twin-turbocharged three-liter V6 engine that packs a more powerful punch than its lesser siblings. The 418 HP (424 PS) and 440 lb-ft (597 Nm) of torque, coupled with features like off-roading cruise control and many creature comforts, create a very likable recipe. So, it’s no wonder Americans want this capable SUV.
And we found one for sale at a dealer that’s only 134 miles (216 kilometers) far from Ford’s Dearborn headquarters. Seelye Ford of Kalamazoo just received a Ford Bronco Raptor with 1FMEE5JR8NLA52821 as its vehicle identification number (VIN).
The Monroney sticker shows a total MSRP of $78,105, which includes destination and delivery. The $8,000 in options include the Lux package, orange seatbelts, the interior carbon fiber pack, leather seats, and the heated steering wheel, together with a couple of other features and accessories.
However, the Kalamazoo Ford dealer’s asking price is $108,105 at the time of writing. That is precisely $30,000 over the total MSRP.
At first, it could seem an outrageous thing to do. This vehicle’s price is nearing Porsche and BMW levels. We’re still talking about a Ford that’s not a luxury car or a limited-edition model. But we looked at Bring a Trailer and Cars & Bids. The cheapest Bronco Raptor units were sold for $121,022 and $99,000, respectively. So, in a way, it makes sense for a dealer to ask for more money since flippers manage to turn a hefty profit.
All in all, the market always speaks its mind, and we will let you decide if this is a fair practice or not.
