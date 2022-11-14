Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV Teaser Video Showcases Digital Instrument Cluster

We’re days away from Alfa Romeo revealing the all-new Tonale’s most efficient powertrain. The attached teaser video reveals unique instrument graphics for the plug-in hybrid, and the Italian brand further promises “a new charge of sportiness” from its compact crossover utility vehicle.
Although the tachometer displays 56 kilometers (make that nearly 35 miles) of all-electric range with roughly 80 percent charge left, we already know that 80 kilometers (50 miles) of all-electric driving should be possible in the urban jungle. Alfa Romeo further advertises more than 60 kilometers (37 miles) in the combined cycle. For the U.S. market, the PHEV Q4 AWD should be good for more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) in one go.
Twinned with the Dodge Hornet, which can be had with plug-in assistance as well, the Alfa Romeo Tonale is produced exclusively at Pomigliano d'Arco in Italy. Designed by Alexandros Liokis at Centro Stile Alfa Romeo, the sexy-looking utility vehicle is based on the FCA Small Wide 4x4 LWB platform of the Jeep Compass and three-row Jeep Commander.
Said architecture can trace its roots back to when Fiat was in cahoots with General Motors, an era during which General Motors owned both Opel and Vauxhall. Not long now, the cross-border merger that brings together Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Groupe PSA intends to replace this architecture with the STLA Small for future B- and C-segment vehicles.
Revealed with much pomp and circumstance in February 2022, the Tonale and Hornet will both go on sale in the United States of America as 2023 models. The Dodge-branded sibling’s availability is currently listed as Q4 2022. The Alfa Romeo Tonale will set foot on American soil next spring.
The plug-in hybrid that will be revealed on November 17th brings together a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, a six-speed automatic transmission, a 90-kW electric motor, and a 15.5-kWh battery. This setup develops a best-in-class 272 horsepower (make that 275 ps in Europe). Zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) takes 6.2 seconds.
We’re almost there. Just wait until a new charge of sportiness is completed. #AlfaRomeo #AlfaRomeoTonale #JoinTheTribe pic.twitter.com/PiyjxI3M99— Alfa Romeo (@alfa_romeo) November 14, 2022