Ford Ranger Enters the 2023.5 Model Year Down Under With Upgrades Across the Range

More on this:

1 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Hits the Dyno, Diesel Siblings Follow Suit

2 2023 Ford Ranger Gets Priced in Europe, It's More Expensive Than Previous Model

3 2024 Ford Ranger for the U.S. Expected With Longer Bed Than Outgoing Truck

4 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Configurator Goes Live in Europe, Priced at €77,338.10 in Germany

5 The First 2023 Ford Ranger Shipment Has Started Its Australia-Bound Journey