Ford Ranger Enters the 2023.5 Model Year Down Under With Upgrades Across the Range

Ford has announced the pricing and specifications for the 2023.5 Ranger in Australia, which is set to enter production next Match. The pricing increase varies from AU$250 (US$162) to AU$1,300 (US$841) depending on the trim level.
As for the novelties of the 2023.5 Ford Ranger go, these comprise the Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, which has become standard on the XLT and Sport. The XL features a reversing camera offered at no extra cost.
Those who want more gear can order the optional Ranger Wildtrack Wheel Pack, with 20-inch alloys shod in all-season tires, and the Auxiliary Switch Bank available on the XLT Cab Chassis. The XLT and Sport can be fitted with the Touring Pack, with Cargo Management System, and Auxiliary Switch Bank and the Raptor gets a new optional Powered Roller Shutter, replacing the standard fit spray-in bedliner with the plastic drop-in bedliner.
Pricing for the 2023.5 Ford Ranger kicks off at AU$36,180 (US$23,402) for the 4x2 XL Single Cab, AU$38,680 (US$25,019) for the Super Cab, and AU$40,680 (US$26,312) for the Double Cab. The most affordable four-wheel drive variant is the XL Singe Cab, with an MLP (manufacturer list price) of AU$47,280 (US$30,581). For two- and four-wheel drive versions of the XLS, you are looking at a minimum of AU$47,130 (US$30,484) and AU$54,730 (US$35,400), respectively.
For the XLT, Ford is asking at least AU$54,790 (US$35,439) with two-wheel drive, and AU$59,990 (US$38,802) with all-wheel drive. The four-wheel drive Sport can be yours from AU$64,490 (US$41,713). As for the Wildtrak, it’s offered strictly with 4WD, and starts at AU$67,990 (US$43,977) with the 2.0-liter engine, and at AU$71,190 (US$46,046) with 3.0-liter V6. As everyone and their grandmother knows, the Raptor sits at the top of the Ford Ranger family. For the 2023.5 model year, the sporty truck has a retail price of AU$86,790 (US$56,137), representing the highest bump of AU$1,300 (US$841).
