Ford's Giving Away a 2022 F-150 Lightning Lariat to Help With Finding a Cure for Diabetes

You can win a brand-new Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat by contributing to a good cause! The Dearborn-based company partnered up with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) to make a lucky person happy by turning them into an EV owner. It could be you! Here’s what you need to know.
For a fraction of the cost of a new all-electric and well-equipped pickup truck or nothing at all, you could become the owner of a Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. The sweepstakes organized by JDRF is open to anyone that has reached the age of majority, with some small international exceptions.
If you wish to enter, you can choose to donate an amount that starts from $10 and rises all the way up to $2,000. If you just want a shot at winning a new pickup truck with no cost whatsoever, then you can register for free. All participants have the same shot at winning the grand prize, as the organization’s Rules and Regulations say.
But JDRF requires at least $200,000 in donations to give away the EV. Otherwise, the winner will receive a portion of the funds and no vehicle. At the time of writing, $161,785 in donations were made.
The prize is a 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat which has the extended-range battery. The pickup truck puts out 563 hp (571 ps) and 775 lb-ft (1,051 Nm) of torque. Since it is a Lariat trim, the vehicle has heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a twin-panel moonroof, 20-inch wheels, and many other useful features. It was donated by the American automaker to help JDRF fulfill its goals.
The sweepstakes end in 29 days, on December 12, 2022, at midnight. The prize will be drawn on December 20, 2022, at 9 AM EST (2 PM UTC). The winner will be declared at Ford’s headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan.
The winner will have to pay all the fees and taxes associated with the prize. These include the closing costs, the title transfer tax and insurance, and other fees.
If you wish to enter, you can choose to donate an amount that starts from $10 and rises all the way up to $2,000. If you just want a shot at winning a new pickup truck with no cost whatsoever, then you can register for free. All participants have the same shot at winning the grand prize, as the organization’s Rules and Regulations say.
But JDRF requires at least $200,000 in donations to give away the EV. Otherwise, the winner will receive a portion of the funds and no vehicle. At the time of writing, $161,785 in donations were made.
The prize is a 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat which has the extended-range battery. The pickup truck puts out 563 hp (571 ps) and 775 lb-ft (1,051 Nm) of torque. Since it is a Lariat trim, the vehicle has heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a twin-panel moonroof, 20-inch wheels, and many other useful features. It was donated by the American automaker to help JDRF fulfill its goals.
The sweepstakes end in 29 days, on December 12, 2022, at midnight. The prize will be drawn on December 20, 2022, at 9 AM EST (2 PM UTC). The winner will be declared at Ford’s headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan.
The winner will have to pay all the fees and taxes associated with the prize. These include the closing costs, the title transfer tax and insurance, and other fees.
It’s World Diabetes Day, and we’re working with JDRF to find a cure. Since 1998, Ford® and its donors have raised over $75 million, and now we’re giving away a new F-150® Lightning™ truck – donate for a chance to win. https://t.co/akiEtapGvz #WorldDiabetesDay #ForwardAs1 pic.twitter.com/2epCbBnv0v— Ford Motor Company (@Ford) November 14, 2022