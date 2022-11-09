2021–2022 Ford Bronco Recalled Over Rearview Camera Malfunction, 47K Units Affected

Ford is recalling certain 2021 and 2022 Ford Bronco SUVs over a rearview camera malfunction. The campaign includes vehicles equipped with rearview camera systems and eight-inch screen displays.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the rearview camera image may still be displayed on the screen after the vehicle is shifted out of reverse. This basically means that the rearview image could remain on the screen for a few seconds while driving forward.
These vehicles not only fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111 regarding rear visibility but may also distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash, the agency adds.
About 47,046 Broncos may be affected by this malfunction and all of them are fitted with the standard eight-inch display. The SUV is also available with a 12-inch screen, but these models aren't included in the recall as of this writing.
Fixing the issue should be an easy job though, as the SYNC module software needs an update to prevent the screen from lagging. The software will be updated at Ford dealerships or through an over-the-air update. The NHTSA says owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on December 19, 2022.
Alternatively, owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 22C27. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline (1-888-327-4236) is also a good way to get additional info on the recall.
This isn't the first recall involving the still-fresh Ford Bronco. The SUV was also recalled for incorrectly folded airbags and a misaligned radar module. The latter issue also affected the Ranger pickup truck. Both recalls were issued toward the end of 2021. Another recall concerning a faulty driveshaft boot was issued in October 2022.
The sixth-generation Ford Bronco went into production in June 2021 and marked the nameplate's return to the market after 25 years. Sharing underpinnings with the Ranger and Everest, the Bronco is available with a selection of EcoBoost engines, including a 2.3-liter inline-four and a 2.7-liter V6. The range-topping Bronco Raptor version packs a 3.0-liter V6 good for 418 horsepower.
These vehicles not only fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111 regarding rear visibility but may also distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash, the agency adds.
About 47,046 Broncos may be affected by this malfunction and all of them are fitted with the standard eight-inch display. The SUV is also available with a 12-inch screen, but these models aren't included in the recall as of this writing.
Fixing the issue should be an easy job though, as the SYNC module software needs an update to prevent the screen from lagging. The software will be updated at Ford dealerships or through an over-the-air update. The NHTSA says owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on December 19, 2022.
Alternatively, owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 22C27. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline (1-888-327-4236) is also a good way to get additional info on the recall.
This isn't the first recall involving the still-fresh Ford Bronco. The SUV was also recalled for incorrectly folded airbags and a misaligned radar module. The latter issue also affected the Ranger pickup truck. Both recalls were issued toward the end of 2021. Another recall concerning a faulty driveshaft boot was issued in October 2022.
The sixth-generation Ford Bronco went into production in June 2021 and marked the nameplate's return to the market after 25 years. Sharing underpinnings with the Ranger and Everest, the Bronco is available with a selection of EcoBoost engines, including a 2.3-liter inline-four and a 2.7-liter V6. The range-topping Bronco Raptor version packs a 3.0-liter V6 good for 418 horsepower.