Ford Recalls Certain E-450 Vehicles Over Improperly Tightened Bolt

The second oldest product in Ford’s lineup, the E-Series range replaced the F-Series panel van for the 1961 model year. Joined at the hip with the F-Series, this workhorse has been hit by a recall affecting 596 units.
On August 10th, an issue pertaining to loose bolts on the rear axle rotor and hub assembly was brought to the Ford Motor Company’s attention. The Supplier Technical Assistance team and Critical Concern Review Group investigated the issue with Dana Incorporated, with the supplier discovering five subassemblies with one of the eight bolts loosened. These five subassemblies were sourced by a tier-2 supplier that Ford hasn’t named.
A new inspection process was introduced to monitor the products coming from the said tier-2 supplier, which has been supplying Dana Incorporated since July 2022. The Critical Concern Review Group noted that an improperly tightened bolt can result in slippage at the joint, resulting in the fracture of the rotor hat, which could lead to wheel separation. The Dearborn-based manufacturer eventually identified no fewer than 234 suspect assemblies that were shipped to the Ohio Assembly Plant for E-Series production.
Even though containment efforts had been undertaken to identify suspect assemblies, a few of them had been installed on customer vehicles outside of the Ford Motor Company’s reach. On the upside, Ford isn’t aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to this condition. A grand total of 596 E-450 dual-rear-wheel vehicles are recalled, as per the document below.
Manufactured for the 2023 model year, these workhorses were built from July 28th through August 3rd at the Ohio Assembly Plant. Recalled components include the dual-rear-wheel assembly (identified under part number NC2C 1113 BA), the hub and rotor (NC2C 1109 CA and NC2C 2C026 BA), and the hub-to-rotor bolts (part number PC3C 1107 AA).
Dealers have already been instructed to remove the rear axle rotor and hub assembly to inspect and verify if the bolts are torqued to specification. If even a single bolt is not, the hub-rotor assembly will be duly replaced.
