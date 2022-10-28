Super-Rare 1960 Ford Starliner Is a Work-in-Progress That’ll Soon Get Back on the Road

Ford Starliner was a short-lived model that was produced for only two years, in 1960 and 1961, before the American company replaced it with the Galaxie 500.
Needless to say, not too many of them got to see the daylight, as the current estimates point to a little over 68,000 units produced for the first model year and another 29,600 cars for the second. This means roughly 100,000 Starliners ended up rolling off the assembly lines in the short tenure in the automotive market.
The base engine on the Starliner was the 292 (4.-7-liter) V8, but Ford also offered the 352 (5.7-liter) V8 as an option – this unit was originally introduced in 1958 and continued to be available on Ford models during the next decade as well.
The last Starliner was upgraded with a more powerful engine as well, this time in the form of the 390 (6.4-liter) V8 donated by the Thunderbird.
The Starliner that you see in these pics comes with the 352 4-barrel under the hood, and there’s plenty of good news on this front. Given the car is currently a work-in-progress, the V8 has already been removed and is now in the shop, where it has been professionally rebuilt.
The restoration of the car has already started, so after sitting for a while, this Starliner has started its adventure to get back on the road. The body and the frame have been professionally blasted, and the metal now comes in a very solid condition, waiting for a new coat of paint.
The Starliner would definitely make for a rare collectible, especially given the model was produced for just two years, but at the end of the day, it also depends on how original it continues to be at the end of the restoration.
The auction started by seller psychodid is currently underway, but the reserve is yet to be unlocked.
